RCB Players Dazzle in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: A Glimpse into IPL 2025 Potential

Rajat Patidar (Pic: File Pic)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, India’s premier domestic T20 tournament, not only crowned Mumbai as champions but also showcased outstanding performances from players representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). These stellar displays reaffirm RCB’s balanced squad and promising prospects for IPL 2025.

Standout Performances by RCB Players

1) Rajat Patidar: Madhya Pradesh’s Batting Powerhouse

Stats: 428 runs in nine innings at an average of 61.14 and a strike rate of 186.08.

Highlights:

An unbeaten 81 in the final against Mumbai.

Match-winning contributions of 68 (vs Bengal) and 62 (vs Punjab).

2) Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Uttar Pradesh’s Bowling Maestro

Stats: 11 wickets in nine matches, economy rate of 6.03.

Key Highlight: A stunning hat-trick against Jharkhand, with figures of 3/6.

3) Rasikh Salam: Jammu and Kashmir’s Emerging Speedster

Stats: 11 wickets in seven matches, economy rate of 7.46.

Highlight: A fiery 3/30 against Manipur, dismantling their batting lineup.

Special Mentions

* Manoj Bhandage: Seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.55 for Karnataka.

* Krunal Pandya: Eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.77 for Baroda.

* Jitesh Sharma: A striking 135 runs for Vidarbha at an explosive strike rate of 225.00—the third-highest in the tournament.

Building Momentum for IPL 2025

RCB’s strong representation in SMAT 2024 underscores the franchise’s commitment to nurturing top-tier talent. With proven performers like Patidar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside emerging stars such as Rasikh Salam, RCB enters IPL 2025 with renewed confidence and balance.

