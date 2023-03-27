RCB’s Rajat Patidar doubtful for first half of IPL

There are also “serious doubts” over Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood’s participation.

Representation pic

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top-order batter Rajat Patidar could miss the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a heel injury.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 29-year-old Patidar, who was one of the top performers for RCB last season, is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. There are also “serious doubts” over Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood’s participation.

