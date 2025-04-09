Breaking News
RCB’s Patidar fined for slow over-rate

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

RCB beat MI by 12 runs and Patidar contributed a stylish 32-ball 64 to his side's eventual total of 221 for five. MI were then restricted to 209 for nine

Rajat Patidar

RCB's Patidar fined for slow over-rate
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar was fined R12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here.


Also Read: Kaur to lead India women in tri-series v SA, SL


RCB beat MI by 12 runs and Patidar contributed a stylish 32-ball 64 to his side’s eventual total of 221 for five. MI were then restricted to 209 for nine.


“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined R12 lakh,” stated an IPL media release. The Bengaluru team, which is currently third on the table with six points, will face Delhi Capitals at home in their fifth match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update

