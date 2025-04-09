India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on April 27. The teams will play four matches each in the double round-robin league event. The top two teams will qualify for the final

Harmanpreet Kaur

Listen to this article Kaur to lead India women in tri-series v SA, SL x 00:00

Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur returns as India women’s team captain for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka starting later this month after she was rested for the home series against Ireland in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI women’s selection committee picked a 15-member squad with Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet’s deputy for the series that runs from April 27 to May 11, which also involves South Africa besides hosts Sri Lanka.

Also Read: For this Will, there is no way!

India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on April 27. The teams will play four matches each in the double round-robin league event. The top two teams will qualify for the final.

Pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu are injured and were not considered for selection, the BCCI said in a press release. The squad also includes uncapped players Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever