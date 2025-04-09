Breaking News
Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Kaur to lead India women in tri-series v SA, SL

Harmanpreet Kaur

Star batter Harmanpreet Kaur returns as India women’s team captain for the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka starting later this month after she was rested for the home series against Ireland in January.


The BCCI women’s selection committee picked a 15-member squad with Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet’s deputy for the series that runs from April 27 to May 11, which also involves South Africa besides hosts Sri Lanka.


India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on April 27. The teams will play four matches each in the double round-robin league event. The top two teams will qualify for the final.

Pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu are injured and were not considered for selection, the BCCI said in a press release. The squad also includes uncapped players Kashvee Gautam, Sree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay.

harmanpreet kaur Smriti Mandhana board of control for cricket in india

