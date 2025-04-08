“Last time I cried was during the first practice session of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Like I was, literally, crying because I was batting in the nets and was not able to bat properly

Shreyas Iyer

Listen to this article Shreyas Iyer reveals the reason for crying after first Champions Trophy practice session x 00:00

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, who ended the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign as India’s top scorer (243 runs in five games), revealed he cried after Team India’s first practice ahead of the tournament, which was jointly held in Pakistan and Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "Moving ball legally and making an impact is always appreciated": Lockie Ferguson

“Last time I cried was during the first practice session of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Like I was, literally, crying because I was batting in the nets and was not able to bat properly. I got so angry at myself that I started to cry and I was also shocked because I don’t cry easily,” said Iyer when asked by actress Sahiba Bali ‘When was the last time he cried?’ in the episode of ‘Kandid with Kings’.

“I had performed well in the series against England, so I thought I would carry the same flow with me, but the wickets were different and to adapt on the first day itself was an arduous task, so when the practice ended, I wanted to practice a little extra and I did not get the chance to do it, so I got angry,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever