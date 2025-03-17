We took calculated risks and it paid off: MI skipper Harmanpreet

They [bowlers] had that belief they could give us breakthroughs in the Powerplay

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (second from right) celebrates with teammates after their win over DC on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

An ecstatic Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur credited her bowlers for robustly defending a score of 149 in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals, saying they made it look like 180 with their superb efforts.

Harmanpreet scored a fine 66 off 44 balls in MI’s total of 149 for 7 and then made some fine bowling changes in pressure situations to restrict DC to 141 for 9 with three wickets from Nat Sciver-Brunt, and breakthroughs from Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail.

“We took calculated risks and that helped us. One hundred fifty (149) was not a decent total, but in matches like that, pressure games, it always looks like 180 and credit goes to our bowlers,” Harmanpreet said at the post-tournament presentation ceremony.

“They [bowlers] had that belief they could give us breakthroughs in the Powerplay. They [Ismail and Sciver-Brunt] created that opportunity for us and got us the game. Really happy the way everyone bowled today. We made things very clear for everyone, had one-to-one meetings to clear their roles.”

The key to the success was keeping things simple while doing the right things again and again, Harmanpreet said after guiding his team to second WPL title: “It is all about being there and doing the right things again and again. We wanted to keep things simple and as a team, we did that.”

