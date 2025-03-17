Stormy Sea was ridden by the Hyderabad-based jockey Antony Raj who also emerged as star professional for the day with a fine treble

Champion filly Fynbos (P Trevor up) winning on the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. Pics/RWITC

Listen to this article Jockey P Trevor brilliant on Sunday with Fynbos, Kingda Ka - Mahali three-year-old filly x 00:00

The Pesi Shroff-trained Fynbos, going out as a hot, on-money favourite for the Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship (Gr 3), justified the cramped odds, outpaced and outclassed her six rivals to be crowned the champion filly. Jockey P Trevor astride the Kingda Ka - Mahali three-year-old filly bred at the Nanoli stud treated rivals with absolute disregard as he set his own pace, and drew away for a massive eight-and-a-quarter-length victory over Pristine Glory (Antony Raj up).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship (also Gr 3), Stormy Sea (Dreamfiled - Anjeze, bred at Dashmesh stud) the three-year-old colt trained by MK Jadhav, who received late smart money which sent his odds crashing down from 9/1 to 6/1 in the final moments, stunned his more fancied rivals by posting an authoritative performance, taking charge midway in the homestretch and sailing away for a comfortable win. Stormy Sea was ridden by the Hyderabad-based jockey Antony Raj who also emerged as star professional for the day with a fine treble.

Also Read: Special Winter Games: India bags 33 medals



Champion colt Stormy Sea (Antony Raj up)in full flow at Mahalaxmi on Sunday

Earlier, in the JP Vazifdar Trophy for Class II horses over the mile trip, jockey Antony Raj rode Pride's Prince, who was drawn the widest. The jockey made a smart move to first angle in towards the inner rails to save ground all the way, and this tactic paid off handsomely when the Imtiaz Sait ward needed some extra energy in trying to overpower leader Ardakan (A Sandesh up) in the final furlong ,and keep Splendido (Bhavani Singh up) at bay. Pride's Prince was trained by Imtiaz Sait, for whom Antony Raj rode another winner when, in the Lahinch Trophy (Class V; 1400m), he took You to the front, and managed to hold on from Luminosity (Abhishek Mhatre up) who was moving like a bullet near the outer part of the track.

In the opening race of the Sunday card (Star Shine Trophy - Div II) trainer Sangramsingh N Joshi pulled off a superb gamble with Shirsa (formerly named Rush) who was given a confident ride by jockey SG Prasad to decisively beat favourite Manor House (P Trevor up). The other division of the same race was won by longshot Absolute Gorgeous whom jockey Nirmal Jodha gave an inspired ride.

Jockey Sandesh ended the day with a double. He first bagged the J Rustomji Supariwala Trophy for trainer Dallas Todywalla-trained Social Butterfly (Excellent Art - Lady Danehill) who made a smashing winning debut as an overwhelming public choice, before wrapping up the last race, the Mogadishu Trophy, with Toscana trained by PS Chouhan, the last-named also ended the day with a brace as had also led in Absolute Gorgeous in the earlier race.