Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Special Winter Games India bags 33 medals

Special Winter Games: India bags 33 medals

Updated on: 17 March,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

India’s medal tally included 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Special Olympics World Winter Games

India clinched 12 medals in four events on the final day, concluding their Special Olympics World Winter Games campaign with 33 medals in Turin, Italy. 


India’s medal tally included 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals.


While India recorded 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, six medals came in Snowboarding. 

Short Track Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Floorball brought the country four, two and one medal respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

