Special Winter Games: India bags 33 medals

Special Olympics World Winter Games

India clinched 12 medals in four events on the final day, concluding their Special Olympics World Winter Games campaign with 33 medals in Turin, Italy.

India’s medal tally included 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

While India recorded 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, six medals came in Snowboarding.

Short Track Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Floorball brought the country four, two and one medal respectively.

