Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen falls to Axelsen in semis, to play bronze-medal playoff

In the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen has an advantage of three points in the first set and a lead of 7-0 in the second set. He lost the match by 20-22 14-21 against Axelsen in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. The tie lasted for 54 minutes

Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

India's dream of clinching the first Olympic gold medal remains unfulfilled as Lakshya Sen suffered a loss against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the men's singles in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Lakshya Sen will have another chance to win a medal when he takes on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia for the bronze medal match. If he manages to register a win against Malaysia, then he will become the first Indian shuttler to clinch an Olympic medal.

India has never won an Olympic gold medal in badminton with PV Sindhu claiming a silver and bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and Saina Nehwal securing a bronze in London Games.

Also so far in the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team handed over a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Great Britain in the quarter-finals at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. With this, the Blues have qualified for the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The "Men in Blue" will now likely face Argentina or Germany in the semi-final clash of the Paris Olympics 2024.

During the match, India's player Amit Rohidas was shown a red card following his incident of raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

The Indian side was reduced to 10 men and played for more than 40 minutes. With this win against Great Britain, Team India made their second consecutive semi-final appearance at the Olympic Games.

Indian goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh who is making his last tournament showcased a rock-solid defence by making saves after saves.

(With PTI Inputs)