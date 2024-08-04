Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team qualifies for the semifinals

The "Men in Blue" will now likely face Argentina or Germany in the semi-final clash of the Paris Olympics 2024. During the match, India's player Amit Rohidas was shown a red card following his incident of raising his stick against a Great Britain player

Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh (Pic: File Pic)

In the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team handed over a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Great Britain in the quarter-finals at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir. With this, the Blues have qualified for the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The "Men in Blue" will now likely face Argentina or Germany in the semi-final clash of the Paris Olympics 2024.

During the match, India's player Amit Rohidas was shown a red card following his incident of raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

The Indian side was reduced to 10 men and played for more than 40 minutes.

With this win against Great Britain, Team India made their second consecutive semi-final appearance at the Olympic Games.

Indian goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh who is making his last tournament showcased a rock-solid defence by making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India's first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

Earlier, the side registered a historic win against Australia after losing the match to Belgium. The win against Australia came for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th). Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was spectacular under the bar, making numerous saves to keep his side's lead intact.

So far in the Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen is also leading India's campaign in badminton semi-finals against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

