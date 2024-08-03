IND vs SL 1st ODI: It’s a tie for starters

India, SL play out low-scoring thriller on a sluggish pitch which challenged all; Rohit, Hasaranga shine in first ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma during his 58 against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo yesterday. Pics/AFP

Having found ways to squander the advantage more than once during the preceding Twenty20 International series, Sri Lanka displayed great heart in the first of three One-Day Internationals at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday snatch a dramatic tie against India.

The impressive Dunith Wellalage led their charge with a career-best unbeaten 67, ensuring that the advantage of winning the toss wasn’t entirely squandered to haul his team to 230 for eight. It was a respectable total on a surface assisting the spinners, but Rohit Sharma threatened to finish the game in quick time with a 33-ball half-century.

Rohit and his deputy, a largely becalmed Shubman Gill, added 75 for the first wicket in just 76 deliveries, but the loss of three wickets for just 12 runs pegged India back. Every time India seemed to get on top, Sri Lanka found a wicket through spin. But when Shivam Dube’s late assault levelled the scores, India were firm favourites—two wickets in hand and the number of balls hardly a factor.



Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli in Colombo yesterday

Charith Asalanka, who had made the call to bat first, hoping for score board pressure and a wearing track to do the trick, trapped Dube and last man Arshdeep Singh leg before off successive deliveries in the 48th over to end India’s innings at 230. A tie was perhaps a fitting result, given that both teams fought tooth and nail; India dominated the early exchanges in both innings but Sri Lanka rode the punches beautifully and landed several of their own as the game went deep.

That they rallied from 101 for five was entirely due to the 21-year-old Wellalage, batting with a maturity way beyond his years. Wellalage also starred with the ball, accounting for Gill and Rohit to bring Sri Lanka back into the thrilling contest.

Players wear black armbands for Gaekwad

The Indian team has taken the field wearing black armbands in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday to honour the memory of former player and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who died after a prolonged battle with blood cancer. Gaekwad lost his lengthy battle with blood cancer on Wednesday. He was 71. “Team India are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 230-8 in 50 overs (D Wellalage 67*, P Nissanka 56; A Patel 2-33, A Singh 2-47) tied with India 230 in 47.5 overs (R Sharma 58, A Patel 33, K Rahul 31; C Asalanka 3-30, W Hasaranga 3-58)