Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Indias schedule on August 4

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 4

Updated on: 04 August,2024 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Continuing his rich vein in form in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen is just one match shy from earning India its historic Olympic medal in badminton. The star shuttler Sen will lock horns with Denmark's  Viktor Axelsen. The match is scheduled to begin at 3: 30 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 4

Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 4
x
00:00

Here is India's schedule on August 4 for the Paris Olympics 2024:


Shooting



India's Vjayveer Sidhu and Anish will be in action for the 25 rapid-fire pistol men's qualification stage I at 12:30 PM. The duo will be seen against for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage II at 4:30 PM.


Women's Skeet Qualification-Day 2

The Women's skeet qualification will witness India's Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chahaun compete to qualify for the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. Their match will start at 1:00 PM.

Golf

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action for round 4 at the Albatros course, Le Golf National at 12:30 PM.

Hockey

After securing a historic win against Australia in their last group stage match, the Indian men's hockey team will now clash with Great Britain in the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics 2024. The match will begin at 1: 30 PM at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Athletics

After crashing out from qualifying in the women’s 5000m final, Parul Chaudhary will be looking forward to Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1. She will be in action from 1:35 PM. Jeswin Aldrin will represent India in the men's Long Jump qualification round from 2: 30 PM.

Boxing

Indian star boxer Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from clinching her second Olympic medal when she will take on China's Li Qian. The quarter-final match of Women's 75 kg of the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to start at 3:02 PM.

Badminton

Continuing his rich vein in form in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen is just one match shy from earning India its historic Olympic medal in badminton. The star shuttler Sen will lock horns with Denmark's  Viktor Axelsen. The match is scheduled to begin at 3: 30 PM.

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan will participate in men's Dinghy race 7 and 8 from 3:35 PM onwards. On the other hand, Nethra Kumaran will look after India's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in women's Dinghy race 7 and 8 from 6:05 PM onwards.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 india sports news Lakshya Sen badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK