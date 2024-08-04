Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 4

Continuing his rich vein in form in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen is just one match shy from earning India its historic Olympic medal in badminton. The star shuttler Sen will lock horns with Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. The match is scheduled to begin at 3: 30 PM

Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

Here is India's schedule on August 4 for the Paris Olympics 2024:

Shooting

India's Vjayveer Sidhu and Anish will be in action for the 25 rapid-fire pistol men's qualification stage I at 12:30 PM. The duo will be seen against for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage II at 4:30 PM.

Women's Skeet Qualification-Day 2

The Women's skeet qualification will witness India's Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chahaun compete to qualify for the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. Their match will start at 1:00 PM.

Golf

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action for round 4 at the Albatros course, Le Golf National at 12:30 PM.

Hockey

After securing a historic win against Australia in their last group stage match, the Indian men's hockey team will now clash with Great Britain in the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics 2024. The match will begin at 1: 30 PM at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Athletics

After crashing out from qualifying in the women’s 5000m final, Parul Chaudhary will be looking forward to Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1. She will be in action from 1:35 PM. Jeswin Aldrin will represent India in the men's Long Jump qualification round from 2: 30 PM.

Boxing

Indian star boxer Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from clinching her second Olympic medal when she will take on China's Li Qian. The quarter-final match of Women's 75 kg of the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled to start at 3:02 PM.

Badminton

Continuing his rich vein in form in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen is just one match shy from earning India its historic Olympic medal in badminton. The star shuttler Sen will lock horns with Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. The match is scheduled to begin at 3: 30 PM.

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan will participate in men's Dinghy race 7 and 8 from 3:35 PM onwards. On the other hand, Nethra Kumaran will look after India's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in women's Dinghy race 7 and 8 from 6:05 PM onwards.