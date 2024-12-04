Batting legend unveils memorial for much-loved coach Ramakant Achrekar

Sachin Tendulkar with Raj Thackeray and Balvinder Singh Sandhu (extreme right) as former Mumbai batsman Jeetendra Thackeray (extreme left) and Pravin Amre (partly hidden) look on. Pic/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has advised cricketers to respect their cricket kit. Tendulkar was speaking after unveiling departed coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at Shivaji Park, Dadar, on Tuesday evening.



Tendulkar, who represented the country in 200 Tests and has 100 international centuries under his belt, recalled how Achrekar used to stress on the importance of discipline and dedication.

“Sir [Achrekar] taught us how to respect your kit. When I saw players returning [to the dressing room] throwing their bats and doing various things, I used to tell them, ‘you are in this dressing room because of this bat, so never throw it’.

“There are many young cricketers here [Shivaji Park], so please don’t throw away your cricket kit, whether it is a bat, gloves or other things, always respect them. Don’t allow yourself to release your frustration of failure on your kit,” Tendulkar remarked while addressing the gathering on Achrekar’s birth anniversary. Achrekar passed away in Mumbai on January 2, 2019.

The unveiling was done in the presence of Achrekar’s students across eras which included India’s 1983 World Cup-winning bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, Test cricketers Pravin Amre, Vinod Kambli, Sameer Dighe and Sanjay Bangar. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Achrekar’s elder daughter Vishakha Dalvi were present too.

Thackeray, who supported the cause and helped Kamath Memorial Cricket Club’s ex-captain Sunil Ramachandran build the memorial, wants Achrekar to be honoured further. Thackeray felt that no coach in the world has produced so many players and enjoyed so much success. “We need to name a flyover, bridge and road after such personalities,” said Thackeray.