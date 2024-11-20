Ponting compares Border-Gavaskar trophy rivalry to Ashes, expects intense series

The first Test of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 22 onwards

Ricky Ponting. Pic/AFP

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Hall of Famer, Ricky Ponting has compared the Australia-India rivalry to that of the Ashes, stating that these battles are among the most anticipated in world cricket.

The first Test of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 22 onwards.

The former Australian skipper has urged both teams to maintain a competitive but fair spirit throughout the series. "Australia-England, with the history of the Ashes, but Australia-India is not far behind that and it's built up over a long period. I think we all look forward to these sorts of battles. As a past player, as a commentator, I want to see these two teams go out there and play hard and fair and then see who is left standing at the end of the next five games," Ponting said during a recent episode of the ICC Review.

Speaking about the intensity and banter expected during the series, Ponting said he anticipates the matches to be played on the edge.

"I don't know if spice is the right word, but I expect the game to be played sort of almost on the edge, if you like, with two of the best teams in the world not wanting to give an inch to each other. "Not wanting to give an inch to the opposition, not wanting to lose a single contest through the course of those whole five Test matches," the World Cup-winning captain said.

Ponting also highlighted the significance of the rivalry. "That's the beauty of these great rivalries in world sport. Australia-India in a Test match now is as big a rivalry as there is in world sport, not just cricket," the 49-year-old added.

The series will begin in Perth on November 22, followed by a day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6 to 10. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18. The traditional Boxing Day Test will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.

Squads for the first Test (Perth):

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

