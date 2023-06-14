Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting will be retained as the head coach of Delhi Capitals despite the franchise's embarrassing ninth-place finish in the last edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), co-owner Parth Jindal hinted

Ricky Ponting (Pic: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Listen to this article Ricky Ponting to remain Delhi Capitals head coach despite poor 2023 IPL campaign x 00:00

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting will be retained as the head coach of Delhi Capitals despite the franchise's embarrassing ninth-place finish in the last edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), co-owner Parth Jindal hinted.

Speculations were rife that Ponting might not continue after a poor show but Jindal took to Twitter to dispel all doubts as he announced that the core think-tank of Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Ponting will continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Preparations for next years' IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," Jindal, the JSW boss said.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Lack of quality in pace attack could hurt Delhi Capitals

However there is no clarity whether Ponting will get the support staff of his choice as Shane Watson and James Hopes might not be seen in the dug-out next time around. There is no clarity on fate of fielding coach Biju George while Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are likely to stay back.

Ponting had admitted that his team has got to do more soul-searching after Delhi lost their third consecutive game by 57 runs to the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. “If I could put my finger on it, I’d do something to change it. We need to do some more soul-searching as a group and talk about it. I’ll just let the guys have think about it,” he had said.