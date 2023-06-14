Sourav Ganguly advises India to play without fear

Fans had high hopes from India at the World Test Championship final, but they suffered a crushing defeat against Australia at The Oval

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has advised the Indian team to play fearless cricket in order to end the long title drought at International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Fans had high hopes from India at the World Test Championship final, but they suffered a crushing defeat against Australia at The Oval.

With another loss, India’s prolonged hunt for their first ICC title since 2013 continues. “In the last 10 years, they played four finals. It’s not that they’ve been absolutely poor. They have just not won the big finals, hopefully that will happen. My only advice is to play without fear when you get to these big moments,” Ganguly told India Today.

