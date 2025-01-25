Ricky Ponting wants Australia to stick with Sam Konstas during Sri Lanka tour

Ricky Ponting also said that the move to lead Travis Head to open the innings for the side will be suitable for the left-hander as he will smash the speedsters before the spin attack comes in. But at the same time, it is important to give Sam Konstas the required experience so that he can be a long-term opening batsman

Sam Konstas and Ricky Ponting. Pics/AFP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting warned the selectors that they play Sam Konstas in the Test series against Sri Lanka and avoid changing his batting position so that they can invest more in him.

Having already sealed the final berth of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against South Africa, Australia will clash with Sri Lanka first with the most relaxed state of mind. The first Test against Sri Lanka will be starting from January 29.

Keeping the Sri Lankan conditions in mind, Australia is reportedly considering the shuffling in their batting positions. With Travis Head likely to open with Usman Khawaja, there would be no slot left for Sam Konstas. He showcased the fearless brand of cricket against Team India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, something for which Australia are known.

Speaking ahead of the first Test starting from Galle on August 29, the Seven commentator Ponting said about Konstas as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald, "I think they will pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas. He is the one they have identified, he has hit the ground running here in his first innings as well. He provided a lot of entertainment and a lot of buzz around that whole series (against India)." "I think they need to play him, to be honest. It is a hard place to play and a hard place to win. It will be a hard place to bat for all of our guys, but especially some of the younger guys who have not experienced those conditions much in the past. But I think they should pick him, it will be a great learning experience for him," he added.

Ricky Ponting stated that during the Sri Lanka tour, Sam Konstas will get to know what it is like to be a travelling cricketer and how hard it is to play in different parts of the world.

"I would be picking him if I was a selector," Ricky Ponting added.

Ricky Ponting also said that the move to lead Travis Head to open the innings for the side will be suitable for the left-hander as he will smash the speedsters before the spin attack comes in. But at the same time, it is important to give Sam Konstas the required experience so that he can be a long-term opening batsman.

"I think the order will stay the same. I think it will be the same with the option they have is maybe playing another spinner. They will have Beau Webster there who will give the seam-up overs, one of the quicks is going to miss out, so Cooper Connolly might find himself in a 7 or 8 batting spot and bowling a few overs as well," he added.

Sri Lanka Test series v Australia:- January 29 to February 2 - Galle. -February 6 to February 10 - Galle.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

(With ANI Inputs)