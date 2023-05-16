Rinku Singh reveals how he & Nitish kept their nerves of steel against CSK

CSK had a chance to seal their place in the Playoffs at home as Deepak Chahar took three wickets in Powerplay.
Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh revealed that his discussion with captain Nitish Rana was about hitting only loose balls during their match-winning fourth-wicket stand against Chennai Super Kings. CSK had a chance to seal their place in the Playoffs at home as Deepak Chahar took three wickets in Powerplay.
But Rana and Rinku had other ideas by stitching a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket to take KKR home in a chase of 145. “When I walked into the middle, there was enough pressure as we were three down. I discussed with Rana bhai that we will only hit loose balls,” said Rinku.
