CSK had a chance to seal their place in the Playoffs at home as Deepak Chahar took three wickets in Powerplay.

Rinku Singh

Listen to this article Rinku Singh reveals how he & Nitish kept their nerves of steel against CSK x 00:00

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh revealed that his discussion with captain Nitish Rana was about hitting only loose balls during their match-winning fourth-wicket stand against Chennai Super Kings. CSK had a chance to seal their place in the Playoffs at home as Deepak Chahar took three wickets in Powerplay.

Also Read: KKR captain Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow-over rate

But Rana and Rinku had other ideas by stitching a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket to take KKR home in a chase of 145. “When I walked into the middle, there was enough pressure as we were three down. I discussed with Rana bhai that we will only hit loose balls,” said Rinku.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever