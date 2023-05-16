Rinku Singh reveals how he & Nitish kept their nerves of steel against CSK

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

CSK had a chance to seal their place in the Playoffs at home as Deepak Chahar took three wickets in Powerplay. 

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh revealed that his discussion with captain Nitish Rana was about hitting only loose balls during their match-winning fourth-wicket stand against Chennai Super Kings. CSK had a chance to seal their place in the Playoffs at home as Deepak Chahar took three wickets in Powerplay. 


Also Read: KKR captain Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow-over rate



But Rana and Rinku had other ideas by stitching a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket to take KKR home in a chase of 145. “When I walked into the middle, there was enough pressure as we were three down. I discussed with Rana bhai that we will only hit loose balls,” said Rinku.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

