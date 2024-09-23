Rishabh Pant's century also marked his return to Test cricket after his life-threatening car crash. Team India handed over a 280-run defeat to Bangladesh. The second match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Kanpur. The match will kick start on September 27

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Rishabh Pant expresses his views on partnership with Gill x 00:00

The bond Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill share off the field was reflected during the first Test match against Bangladesh. Pant opened up on the successful partnership with Gill during the side's second innings against the "Bengal Tigers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill departed early in the first innings but then stitched a partnership of 167 runs in the second essay. Their run stand proved to be crucial in the final stages of the match.

"When you have a great relationship outside the field, it helps to bat with that guy. We were having fun, having chats, talking about the game, and staying relaxed. At the end of the day, we both knew what we wanted to do," Pant, who smashed a ton on Test comeback, said in a BCCI video posted on social media.

Also Read: Sahil Parakh’s masterclass ton guides India U19 to nine-wicket win over Aussies, seal Youth ODIs 2-0

"The understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play. So, I was trying to help the team that you can set a fielder here, and it was amazing. I enjoyed it."

Rishabh Pant's century also marked his return to Test cricket after his life-threatening car crash.

He managed a knock of 109 off 128 deliveries that included 13 fours and four sixes, as his innings was a mixture of both attack and defence.

Speaking about his return, Rishabh Pant admitted that he was nervous, but the fire inside him to make a mark made it happen.

"I was very nervous. I was very jittery, but there was some fire inside that I wanted to make it happen, and eventually, I did it, and I'm happy," he added.

Team India handed over a 280-run defeat to Bangladesh. The second match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Kanpur. The match will kick start on September 27.

(With PTI Inputs)