"Rishabh Pant left the field more as a precautionary measure", says Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 17 October,2024 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rishabh Pant leaving the field limping added to Team India's woes on a forgettable day as they registered their lowest-ever total of 46 runs in Test cricket at home. Team India getting all-out for 46 runs included five batsmen with ducks. This was the first time in which the Indian team failed to cross 50-run mark in a Test innings at their home

Rishabh Pant (Pic: X)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma reduced concerns about limping wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on the second day of the first Test match against New Zealand. He stated that Pant left the field more as a precautionary measure.


Rishabh Pant leaving the field limping added to Team India's woes on a forgettable day as they registered their lowest-ever total of 46 runs in Test cricket at home.


"Rishabh got hit on the left knee, the same as he had surgery. So he left the field more as a precautionary measure. Hopefully we can see him back on field tomorrow," Rohit Sharma said at the end of the day's play.


Rishabh Pant returning to the game after recovering from a horrific car crash in December 2022, walked off the field after getting a hit on his knee by Ravindra Jadeja's delivery in the 38th over of the match.

The wicketkeeper-batter was immediately attended to by the team's physiotherapists during the second Test match.

Team India getting all-out for 46 runs included five batsmen with ducks. This was the first time in which the Indian team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at their home. After Team India's innings, New Zealand are in the driver's seat where they are 180 runs for the loss of three wickets at the stumps on day two of the second Test against India. The first day was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

It was also the second time that five Indian batters failed to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999.

The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home, 75, came nearly 37 years ago against the West Indies in Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

