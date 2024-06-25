'Rohit batted beautifully, showed us the way': Suryakumar

“It felt like a dream, he [Rohit] batted beautifully. Before coming here we sat together, we talked about it, how we want to approach and what brand of cricket we want to play, and he showed us the way,” said Suryakumar during the innings break

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was in awe of the batting brilliance of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the Super 8 face-off in T20 World Cup against Australia, where he delivered a masterclass innings, scoring 92 off just 41 balls.

Rohit’s performance was more than just a show of skill. From the very first over, he capitalised on the strong breeze blowing across the venue. His innings set a dominant tone for India, propelling them to a commanding position by the end of the Powerplay.

“It felt like a dream, he [Rohit] batted beautifully. Before coming here we sat together, we talked about it, how we want to approach and what brand of cricket we want to play, and he showed us the way,” said Suryakumar during the innings break.

The Indian captain’s comments after the match revealed the meticulous planning behind his effortless brilliance. “I thought right from over number one that there was a strong breeze blowing across. They changed their plan, bowling against the breeze, so I realized I had to open up the off-side as well,” said Rohit.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who played a crucial role with the ball by taking 3-37, was not surprised by Rohit’s resurgence. “As a team, we always talk in the dressing room that personal scores don’t matter much as long as the team is doing nice. We knew he is a legend and the big knock was around the corner all the time. So, we were not surprised by the way he played today [Monday] and it came off really well. We just hope he does the same for us in the coming games,” Arshdeep said during the post-game press conference.

