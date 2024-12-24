According to Manjrekar, Sharma’s inability to focus on a solid defensive foundation is costing him dearly in Test cricket.

India skipper Rohit Sharma

Listen to this article ‘Rohit is short of confidence with self-doubt’ x 00:00

As the Boxing Day Test at the MCG approaches, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has cautioned under-fire skipper Rohit Sharma to reconsider his aggressive batting style against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit, who has been struggling for consistency in Test cricket this year, needs to recalibrate his approach to make a meaningful contribution to India’s campaign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently tied at 1-1.

Also Read: Watch your workload, guys!, Allan Donald



Sanjay Manjrekar

“He is short of confidence with self-doubts. And it was a bit of a rude shock when he played in that home series against New Zealand and his defence was getting breached on Indian pitches,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

According to Manjrekar, Sharma’s inability to focus on a solid defensive foundation is costing him dearly in Test cricket.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever