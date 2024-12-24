Breaking News
‘Rohit is short of confidence with self-doubt’

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

According to Manjrekar, Sharma’s inability to focus on a solid defensive foundation is costing him dearly in Test cricket.

India skipper Rohit Sharma

As the Boxing Day Test at the MCG approaches, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has cautioned under-fire skipper Rohit Sharma to reconsider his aggressive batting style against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.


Rohit, who has been struggling for consistency in Test cricket this year, needs to recalibrate his approach to make a meaningful contribution to India’s campaign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently tied at 1-1.


Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar

“He is short of confidence with self-doubts. And it was a bit of a rude shock when he played in that home series against New Zealand and his defence was getting breached on Indian pitches,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

