Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit Pujara will be kicking themselves for throwing wickets away Ravi Shastri

Rohit, Pujara will be kicking themselves for throwing wickets away: Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 12 June,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

Chasing a mammoth 444 for victory, India’s chances of chasing down the highest ever target to win a Test would have been greatly enhanced had their captain got a big score at the top of the order. However, Rohit was trapped by Nathan Lyon in front of the stumps when he decided to play a sweep shot

Rohit, Pujara will be kicking themselves for throwing wickets away: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri

Listen to this article
Rohit, Pujara will be kicking themselves for throwing wickets away: Ravi Shastri
x
00:00

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has said that India captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara would be kicking themselves for the way they got out on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final against Australia, here.


Chasing a mammoth 444 for victory, India’s chances of chasing down the highest ever target to win a Test would have been greatly enhanced had their captain got a big score at the top of the order. However, Rohit was trapped by Nathan Lyon in front of the stumps when he decided to play a sweep shot. Very soon, Cheteshwar Pujara’s untimely upper-cut ended up in a faint edge back to the ’keeper.


“You know what’s amazed me though is the way that the pitch has behaved. Rohit and Pujara will be kicking themselves for playing the shots that they played. They were poor shots when they were batting beautifully,” Shastri said after the match.


Also Read: Players have to make a choice: Ravi Shastri on less practice gap for WTC final matches after IPL

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

WTC Final WTC 2023 ravi shastri rohit sharma cheteshwar pujara test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK