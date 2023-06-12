Chasing a mammoth 444 for victory, India’s chances of chasing down the highest ever target to win a Test would have been greatly enhanced had their captain got a big score at the top of the order. However, Rohit was trapped by Nathan Lyon in front of the stumps when he decided to play a sweep shot

Ravi Shastri

Listen to this article Rohit, Pujara will be kicking themselves for throwing wickets away: Ravi Shastri x 00:00

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has said that India captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara would be kicking themselves for the way they got out on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final against Australia, here.

Chasing a mammoth 444 for victory, India’s chances of chasing down the highest ever target to win a Test would have been greatly enhanced had their captain got a big score at the top of the order. However, Rohit was trapped by Nathan Lyon in front of the stumps when he decided to play a sweep shot. Very soon, Cheteshwar Pujara’s untimely upper-cut ended up in a faint edge back to the ’keeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know what’s amazed me though is the way that the pitch has behaved. Rohit and Pujara will be kicking themselves for playing the shots that they played. They were poor shots when they were batting beautifully,” Shastri said after the match.

Also Read: Players have to make a choice: Ravi Shastri on less practice gap for WTC final matches after IPL

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever