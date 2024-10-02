When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn’t about the runs we get but the overs we got at them,” said Rohit

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Rohit reveals team were willing to risk being bowled out for 100 to push for win

India were willing to take the risk of being bowled for 100-odd in its bold push for a result in the weather-hit second Test against Bangladesh, said Rohit Sharma after the hosts pulled off a dramatic win here on Tuesday. India managed to win the game comfortably on Day Five despite two full days were lost due to the wet outfield at the Green Park Stadium.

Even on Day One, only 35 overs were possible. After bowling out Bangladesh for 233, India batted in T20 mode to smash 285 in 34.4 overs before declaring their first innings. “Once we lost two and a half days, when we came on Day Four we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible and see what we can do with the bat. When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn’t about the runs we get but the overs we got at them,” said Rohit.

“To make a game out of it on that pitch was a superb effort. It was a risk we were willing to take because when you’re trying to bat like that, you can be bundled out for a low score. But we were ready for it even if we got bowled out for 100-120,” he added.

