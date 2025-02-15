While stepping off the team bus, he was spotted engaging in conversation with the support staff, seemingly inquiring about something he had possibly forgotten

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma’s funny forgetfulness strikes again upon Team India’s Dubai arrival: WATCH x 00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma is as renowned for his batting brilliance as he is for his well-documented habit of forgetting things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it is losing track of crucial decisions at the toss or even where the coin was while it was inside his own pocket, the seasoned opener has often been the subject of lighthearted banter among teammates and fans alike. Over the years, several players have shared amusing anecdotes about Rohit's forgetfulness.

As Team India arrived in Dubai for the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, Rohit once again provided an amusing moment.

While stepping off the team bus, he was spotted engaging in conversation with the support staff, seemingly inquiring about something he had possibly forgotten. This minor incident quickly caught the attention of fans, adding yet another chapter to the ever-growing list of humorous tales surrounding the Indian skipper’s absent-mindedness.

Rohit Sharma once again forgot something in the flight.😂



pic.twitter.com/bgQIliP5h7 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 15, 2025

India's quest to reclaim Champions Trophy

Beyond the lighter moments, Rohit and his team have their eyes set on a far more serious goal - reclaiming the ICC Champions Trophy. The prestigious tournament, set to commence on February 19 marks India’s latest opportunity to lift the coveted silverware for the first time since their memorable triumph in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign with a face-off against Bangladesh on February 20, a match that will set the tone for their journey in the tournament. However, all eyes will be on the highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 - a fixture that never fails to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

India will then round off their group stage campaign against New Zealand on March 2, a team known for its resilience in ICC tournaments.