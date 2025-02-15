Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit Sharmas funny forgetfulness strikes again upon Team Indias Dubai arrival WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s funny forgetfulness strikes again upon Team India’s Dubai arrival: WATCH

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:59 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While stepping off the team bus, he was spotted engaging in conversation with the support staff, seemingly inquiring about something he had possibly forgotten

Rohit Sharma’s funny forgetfulness strikes again upon Team India’s Dubai arrival: WATCH

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Rohit Sharma’s funny forgetfulness strikes again upon Team India’s Dubai arrival: WATCH
x
00:00

India captain Rohit Sharma is as renowned for his batting brilliance as he is for his well-documented habit of forgetting things.


Whether it is losing track of crucial decisions at the toss or even where the coin was while it was inside his own pocket, the seasoned opener has often been the subject of lighthearted banter among teammates and fans alike. Over the years, several players have shared amusing anecdotes about Rohit's forgetfulness.


As Team India arrived in Dubai for the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, Rohit once again provided an amusing moment.


While stepping off the team bus, he was spotted engaging in conversation with the support staff, seemingly inquiring about something he had possibly forgotten. This minor incident quickly caught the attention of fans, adding yet another chapter to the ever-growing list of humorous tales surrounding the Indian skipper’s absent-mindedness.

India's quest to reclaim Champions Trophy

Beyond the lighter moments, Rohit and his team have their eyes set on a far more serious goal - reclaiming the ICC Champions Trophy. The prestigious tournament, set to commence on February 19 marks India’s latest opportunity to lift the coveted silverware for the first time since their memorable triumph in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign with a face-off against Bangladesh on February 20, a match that will set the tone for their journey in the tournament. However, all eyes will be on the highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 - a fixture that never fails to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

India will then round off their group stage campaign against New Zealand on March 2, a team known for its resilience in ICC tournaments.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK