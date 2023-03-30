Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya move up in ICC ODI rankings

Shubman Gill remains India’s best-placed batter at No. 5, while Virat Kohli was at the seventh position after the update took into consideration performances in the Chennai ODI

Hardik Pandya

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday moved up one place to be eighth in the batters’ list while all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped 10 positions to be 76th among bowlers in the ICC ODI Rankings.

The batting chart was led by Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Mohammed Siraj at number three was the only Indian in the top 10 bowlers list, headed by Australia’s Josh Hazlewood.

Among others, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan moved back to the top of the T20 rankings after leading his side to a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan.

