WTC Final: Will Hardik Pandya don the whites again? Here's what BCCI has in mind

Hardik Pandya (Pic Courtesy: AP)

Hardik Pandya has been making a big statement on the limited overs format since being snubbed for the Test squad. Pandya, without an iota of doubt, is one of the most destructive lower-order batsmen in global cricket and possesses the ability to change the course of any match in just a matter of overs. However, it is Pandya’s bowling which has ever since drawn several eyeballs.

Not that Team India’s lineup has endured agony in his absence, but Pandya’s ability to get the new ball swinging both ways can reap more benefits than we could imagine. His contribution with the bat makes him a treasure above and beyond. However, a nasty lower-back injury dampened his chances to make a return to the longest format. The 29-year-old has not played a first-class game since December 2018, only three months before he sustained a back injury for the first time since his debut.

With a fit-again Pandya making strides in the white-ball formats, one can’t rule out a possibility of his return anytime soon. According to sources close to Mid-day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants clarity on whether the pacer is considering his return to Test cricket, ahead of the WTC final scheduled for June this year.

“We don’t want to rush with anything at the moment. We have plans to discuss with him about a possible return before that (WTC final) happens, seeing his improved fitness levels,” a BCCI official told Mid-day, on account of anonymity.

Since his return to the field, Pandya has been fitter than ever and been a vital cog in Team India squad with his valuable contributions with both bat and ball. His return to Test format could come in handy as Jasprit Bumrah is still on a long path to complete recovery. However, at the moment, it is still a far-fetched idea of having him back on the team given his colossal workload during IPL 2023. If and only if the National Cricket Academy (NCA) deems it appropriate, Pandya could be set for a return in the WTC final.