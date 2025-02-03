Rohit Sharma-led Team India sweat it out at Jamtha nets

Around 10 net bowlers, including Gurudas Raut, the former captain of India’s differently-abled cricket team, were present at the session

India skipper Rohit Sharma in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Indian cricket team started their preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England starting Thursday with a relatively light net session at Jamtha on Monday. With this series being considered a dress rehearsal for the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, the Indian players are keen to hit form ahead of the marquee event.

The squad members who were not part of the recently concluded T20I series against England — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja — arrived in Nagpur on Sunday. The group took part in a two-and-a-half-hour-long training session on Monday afternoon, facing only net bowlers and the throwdown specialist. Around 10 net bowlers, including Gurudas Raut, the former captain of India’s differently-abled cricket team, were present at the session.

The spotlight was on senior batters like Kohli and Rohit, both of whom have struggled in red-ball cricket recently. However, with the change in the colour of the ball, they are looking to regain their form. Kohli, in particular, had an extensive session, spending nearly 90 minutes at the nets. He faced pace, spin and throwdowns, working meticulously on his timing and shot selection. Raut, who bowled medium pace to him, even managed to beat Kohli on a few occasions, earning words of encouragement from the batting stalwart. India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar was seen monitoring the session closely.

Rishabh Pant, who is yet to establish himself as a consistent performer in white-ball formats, was also seen working on his batting. Skipper Rohit, meanwhile, faced medium pacers for a brief period before wrapping up his session.

