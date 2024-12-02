Rohit Sharma’s mix of frustration and laughter after Sarfaraz Khan’s dismissal goes viral: WATCH

The match itself, a 50-over pink-ball practice game, saw India emerge victorious by six wickets

India's Sarfaraz Khan (R) arrives to bat as captain Rohit Sharma (L) walks back to the pavilion during NZ Test (Pic: AFP)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated in the dugout following Sarfaraz Khan’s dismissal during the pink-ball warm-up match against the Australia Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday.

The incident unfolded during the 44th over of India’s innings, when Rohit, from the sidelines, signaled to the two batters at the crease—Sarfaraz and Washington Sundar—to take more aggressive shots.

However, just three balls later, Sarfaraz was caught behind down the leg side by the wicketkeeper off the bowling of Jack Clayton. Sarfaraz appeared puzzled after the dismissal, and back in the dressing room, Rohit’s response was one of deep disappointment as he covered his face with his hands.

Rohit’s reaction left commentators confused, with one remarking on air, “Is he laughing or crying? I feel he’s laughing,” as they tried to decipher the captain’s exact emotions. The moment perfectly encapsulated the mix of frustration and amusement that often accompanies the unpredictability of the game.

The match itself, a 50-over pink-ball practice game, saw India emerge victorious by six wickets. The Indian team, chasing down 240, finished their target with 19 balls to spare.

Shubman Gill, returning from a left thumb injury, top-scored with a well-crafted 50 off 62 balls, showcasing his readiness for the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which starts on December 6. Gill’s innings included seven boundaries, each struck with elegant precision, signaling that his injury concerns were behind him and that he was in prime form ahead of the next challenge.

Apart from Gill, several other Indian batters contributed solidly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 45 runs off 59 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipping in with a quickfire 42 off 32 balls. Washington Sundar remained not out on 42, and Ravindra Jadeja added a handy 27 runs.

On the bowling front, Harshit Rana was the standout performer for India. The fast-bowling all-rounder claimed impressive figures of 4/44, helping India bowl out the Prime Minister’s XI for 240 in 43.2 overs. Sam Konstas was the primary resistance for the hosts, playing a brilliant knock of 107 off 97 balls, which included 14 boundaries and a six. His century was the highlight for Australia, but India’s bowlers, led by Rana, managed to dismiss the rest of the batting order without much resistance.

Despite the win, there were some concerns for India. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant did not bat during the practice game, and while this didn’t raise major alarms, it did leave fans wondering about their fitness and readiness for the Test series.

India would also have liked to see a more substantial contribution from captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit, who came in at number four, was dismissed for just 3 runs after facing 11 balls, caught behind off Charlie Anderson’s bowling.

On the whole, though, India will take confidence from their solid all-round performance in the practice match. The opening partnership between Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who navigated a tricky twilight period against the new pink ball, was particularly encouraging.