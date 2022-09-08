Rohit Sharma plays down concerns about Team India's form ahead of T20 World Cup

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will knock India out and go on to face SL in Sunday’s final

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma played down concerns about India’s form ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup after successive Asia Cup 2022 defeats, insisting the dressing room atmosphere remained “relaxed and chilled”.

‘Not worried’

India lost their second Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match to Sri Lanka with a ball remaining here on Tuesday to leave their dwindling final hopes at the mercy of other results. “You don’t worry if you lose two matches,” Rohit, who smashed a 41-ball 72 in India’s 173-8, told reporters. “We don’t talk like this in the dressing room, because we have played so many matches after the [last T20] World Cup and won. I don’t think it’s a cause for worry.”



If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, they will knock India out and go on to face SL in Sunday’s final. “There is no gadbad [disarray],” said Rohit. “From the outside it looks gadbad but we have no such feeling. I know how the media reacts when you lose a match and there are questions raised, that is normal. You can look inside the dressing room that the boys are relaxed and chilled.”

SL chased down their target of 174 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 14 runs in the 19th over, leaving seven needed off the final six balls. Meanwhile, batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka have shaken off their underdogs tag and proved they can challenge at next month’s T20 World Cup.

No more underdogs: Rajapaksa

“We were underdogs from the time that we came to the UAE. We all know how Pakistan and India are on their day,” said Rajapaksa, who hit an unbeaten 25. “So we had less pressure and all we wanted to was prove a point to the world, especially to our nation because with all the crisis happening back home this is the only thing with which we could bring smile to their faces.” “After the statements that we have made, I don’t think we could be called underdogs any more,” added Rajapaksa, who put on unbeaten stand of 64 with skipper Dasun Shanaka (33 not out).

