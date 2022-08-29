Thinking about the game is as important a factor as skills: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"It is important for a player to be proactive be it while batting or bowling because T20 is such a fast format, to assume things," Bhuvneshwar said

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rohit Sharma celebrate a wicket. Pic/ AFP

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the architects of India's famous win over Pakistan in Asia Cup, feels having a solid game plan against each of the opposition player is as important as executing "your skills on the field."

Bhuvneshwar played a vital role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener. He returned with a four-wicket haul that included the prized scalp of Babar Azam. The 32-year-old surprised the Pakistan skipper with a bouncer in his second over as he went for the pull only to top edge to Arshdeep Singh at short fine leg.

"It is important for a player to be proactive be it while batting or bowling because T20 is such a fast format, to assume things," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match press conference.

"Wicket didn't support swing and bounce was more so we plan and we know what the batter's strength and when we bowl a couple of balls more we get a better idea. I believe, thinking about the game is as important a factor as skills," he added.

The Indian team kept rattling the Pakistan batters with short ball, eventually bundling them out for 147.

Bhuvneshwar felt Babar's wicket disrupted Pakistan's plan as the team relies on him to anchor the innings.

"Once Babar was dismissed, we did not think that half of the Pakistan team has been dismissed. He is a good player but technically there were nine other batters still left.

"As a team, we do not think that if the best batter is out, then half of the team is dismissed.

"But yes, once he was out, we knew their plans will be disturbed as the batter who plays the role of the anchor was gone," Bhuvneshwar said.

After struggling with injury, Bhuvneshwar has found his rhythm. Talking about his own bowling, he said he hasn't changed anything.

"It's the same practice. Everyone has a bad game now and then and that was it but I hven't changed anything. Sometimes you need luck to go your way."

Bhuvneshwar was delighted by the bowling performance on Sunday.

"I am very happy with the performance, not just with the wickets. Yes, when you get wickets, you feel happy to contribute but sometimes bowling economically is also a contribution to the team's cause.

"The way the others bowled as well, I think it was a complete team performance."

Hardik Pandya dazzled with the ball before taking India across the line with a six. Bhuvneshwar feels it augers well for the team that the all-rounder is in such good form.

"Definitely (he will be a key player in WC), the way he is batting and bowling in the last few series, he's in good form a and if he continues this it will be good for us in the World Cup."

India has suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at the same venue last year.

"We had forgotten about the match against Pakistan that we lost last year. Honestly, as a cricketer we do not think about the result, I know people can have their expectations.

"We lose against other teams as well, but we do not talk about them that match as compared to when we lose against Pakistan. We just leave everything behind and keep moving ahead."

