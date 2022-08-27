Breaking News
Rohit Sharma says mood in the camp is buzzing ahead of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan

Rohit Sharma says mood in the camp is buzzing ahead of Asia Cup clash with Pakistan

Updated on: 27 August,2022 06:33 PM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
ANI |

As team India gears up for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma said they just want to focus on their game as players and will aim for one match at a time

Rohit Sharma. File pic


As team India gears up for the blockbuster clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma said they just want to focus on their game as players and will aim for one match at a time. India will take on Pakistan on Sunday in their opening game of the T20I tournament.


"When we are on the ground, fans want to see the match as well as meet players. As far as the rivalry is concerned when two quality teams play then we see a good match. As players, we just want to focus on our game. Our batting coach decides who will bat in the nets. Virat Kohli has looked in good touch. We have prepared hard for it," Rohit Sharma said in a press conference.

"The mood in the camp is buzzing. What has happened is past. Take one game at a time. We will be focusing on that. We want to focus on the game. We have not decided on playing eleven. We will look at the pitch and decide accordingly," he added. 


Talking about the pitch, Rohit said, "Everyone in the squad is in the scheme of things. We have to get the best combination. Dinesh, of late, has played very well. Yesterday we went to the ground and spoke to the curator. He said that there will not be any dew."

In their 13th attempt in World Cups, Pakistan finally managed to beat India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on October 24, 2021, and did so comfortably on a night when almost everything went according to plan for them. 

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the brightest star of the night. "We do talk about our losses then only we will improve. Loses do hurt but no point thinking about it. Since then we played a lot of games. For us now it is a fresh start. The opposition does throw challenges, you need to respond to it," Rohit said. 

Both the teams will be missing their top pace bowlers- Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah- as they were ruled out of the T20 tournament because of injuries.

