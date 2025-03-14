Breaking News
Rohit Sharma enjoys a fun-filled play date with his kids; See picture

Updated on: 14 March,2025 12:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rohit and his team recently emerged victorious in Champions Trophy campaign

Rohit Sharma enjoys a fun-filled play date with his kids; See picture

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP; (right) Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira and son Ahaan. Picture Courtesy/Rohit Sharma's Instagram account

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is basking in the glory of Champions Trophy win, on Thursday shared an adorable picture from his play date with his kids Samaira and Ahaan. The image shows Rohit holding his newborn son in his arms as he adorably looks at Samaira playing with a ball. In the caption, he dropped a string of red heart emojis.



 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rohit and his team recently emerged victorious in Champions Trophy campaign.

India's winning Champions Trophy campaign witnessed plenty of present-day and future stars like Shubman Gill (188 runs in five matches with a century), Shreyas Iyer (243 runs in five matches with two fifties), Axar Patel (109 runs in five matches with five wickets) and Hardik Pandya (99 runs in four matches and four wickets), KL Rahul (140 runs in five matches at an average of 140.00), Varun Chakravarthy (nine wickets) play a crucial role in team's second successive white-ball title win.

'Hitman' Rohit finished the 2025 Champions Trophy with 180 runs in five matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 100.00, with the best score of 76.

After India experienced euphoria and relished in its four-wicket win against New Zealand last Sunday, Rohit addressed the media and confirmed he is "not going to retire from this format."

