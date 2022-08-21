Breaking News
Rohit Sharma speaks about the need for role clarity

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Rohit feels as a captain it is his job to understand what his players need when they are going through a rough patch

India captain Rohit Sharma says providing role clarity to players offers them a direction to focus on when they are struggling with form, helping to improve their game and re-emerge stronger.


Rohit feels as a captain it is his job to understand what his players need when they are going through a rough patch.

“Obviously, for me it’s just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak,” Rohit told 
Star Sports.


“Try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual.

“That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well.”

Rohit, who has won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with the Mumbai Indians, took over as India’s full-time captain across formats from Virat Kohli earlier this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

