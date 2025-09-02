Breaking News
Hitman reloaded Rohit Sharmas transformation wows fans ahead of India comeback

Updated on: 02 September,2025 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rohit Sharma (Pic: Screengrab/X)

India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is set to make a high-profile return to international cricket in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia in October 2025. Ahead of his much-anticipated comeback, the 38-year-old opener has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike with a remarkable physical transformation.

This will be Rohit's first outing since India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win in March, where he was instrumental in the final, scoring a match-winning 76 off 83 deliveries and earning the Player of the Match award. Now, as India gear up for a busy white-ball season, the veteran batter’s renewed focus on fitness signals serious intent.

Images of Rohit’s new look have gone viral on social media, particularly his recent airport appearance, where he was seen sporting an all-black outfit.

The transformation comes on the back of a rigorous pre-season fitness assessment held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Rohit, along with fellow teammates Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Jitesh Sharma, successfully cleared the tests. The evaluation included the standard Yo-Yo test, as well as the DXA Scan, which assesses bone density and body composition.

According to sources, Rohit may also feature in a three-match India A vs Australia A series in Kanpur, scheduled for September 30, October 3 and 5, as a tune-up ahead of the ODI series. While the final decision is pending, the India ODI skipper is expected to remain in Kanpur for a few more days to continue his training under the supervision of the CoE staff.

Meanwhile, other key players, including Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur, also underwent fitness testing at the CoE and were cleared without any concerns.

Players involved in domestic assignments, such as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Riyan Parag (standby for Asia Cup), have been exempt from separate tests due to their participation in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals for their respective zonal teams.

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai. With a fit and focused Rohit Sharma back in the mix, India's white-ball squad is shaping up strongly ahead of a crucial international season.

