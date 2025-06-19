Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Sridhar backs Mohammed Siraj if Bumrah misses out on a few Tests

Ind vs Eng Test series: Sridhar backs Mohammed Siraj if Bumrah misses out on a few Tests

Updated on: 19 June,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Former Hyderabad cricketer Sridhar, 54, who was Team India’s fielding coach between 2014 and 2021, believes Gill’s young Indian team can win two Tests in the upcoming five-match series

Ind vs Eng Test series: Sridhar backs Mohammed Siraj if Bumrah misses out on a few Tests

R Sridhar

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng Test series: Sridhar backs Mohammed Siraj if Bumrah misses out on a few Tests
x
00:00

While South Africa opener Aiden Markram’s gritty century (136) against Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s recently was special, he also took a fine catch at second slip in the first innings to dismiss No. 3 Cameron Green off pacer Kagiso Rabada. The South Africans are known for their fielding worldover but slip catching, particularly in English conditions, can be tricky business. Interestingly, the Shubman Gill-led Indian team are also primed to excel in the slip cordon, according to former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar.   
   
“Slip fielding is massive in England. And lucky that we have KL Rahul, who is a renowned and efficient slip fielder. Yashasvi Jaiswal has done really well in the gully region too. And of course Gill himself is a very good catcher in the slip region, as is Karun Nair. So I believe we’ve taken care of that area and should do well there,” Sridhar told mid-day over the phone from Hyderabad.

Former Hyderabad cricketer Sridhar, 54, who was Team India’s fielding coach between 2014 and 2021, believes Gill’s young Indian team can win two Tests in the upcoming five-match series. “It [captaincy] is a bit of a challenge for him [Shubman Gill], but while he is experienced enough, he also has enough support in the change room.  In a way it’s good, sometimes too many experienced people can get a little conservative also. But young blood may take some bold decisions. I have seen the earlier generation of cricketers do it like [Virat] Kohli and [MS] Dhoni. So I think transition is a good thing,” added Sridhar.


Sridhar also reckoned that pacer Mohammed Siraj can replicate his Test-winning memories at Lord’s.  “All the focus is on Jasprit Bumrah, so Siraj is flying under the radar. Let’s not forget he helped us win the Lord’s Test [claimed eight wickets in the match in August 2021]. Our other bowlers — Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur — have a lot of experience too. So while Bumrah is a main threat, Siraj has great memories there too,” Sridhar added.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Shubman Gill test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK