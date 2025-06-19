Former Hyderabad cricketer Sridhar, 54, who was Team India’s fielding coach between 2014 and 2021, believes Gill’s young Indian team can win two Tests in the upcoming five-match series

R Sridhar

While South Africa opener Aiden Markram’s gritty century (136) against Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s recently was special, he also took a fine catch at second slip in the first innings to dismiss No. 3 Cameron Green off pacer Kagiso Rabada. The South Africans are known for their fielding worldover but slip catching, particularly in English conditions, can be tricky business. Interestingly, the Shubman Gill-led Indian team are also primed to excel in the slip cordon, according to former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar.



“Slip fielding is massive in England. And lucky that we have KL Rahul, who is a renowned and efficient slip fielder. Yashasvi Jaiswal has done really well in the gully region too. And of course Gill himself is a very good catcher in the slip region, as is Karun Nair. So I believe we’ve taken care of that area and should do well there,” Sridhar told mid-day over the phone from Hyderabad.

Former Hyderabad cricketer Sridhar, 54, who was Team India’s fielding coach between 2014 and 2021, believes Gill’s young Indian team can win two Tests in the upcoming five-match series. “It [captaincy] is a bit of a challenge for him [Shubman Gill], but while he is experienced enough, he also has enough support in the change room. In a way it’s good, sometimes too many experienced people can get a little conservative also. But young blood may take some bold decisions. I have seen the earlier generation of cricketers do it like [Virat] Kohli and [MS] Dhoni. So I think transition is a good thing,” added Sridhar.

Sridhar also reckoned that pacer Mohammed Siraj can replicate his Test-winning memories at Lord’s. “All the focus is on Jasprit Bumrah, so Siraj is flying under the radar. Let’s not forget he helped us win the Lord’s Test [claimed eight wickets in the match in August 2021]. Our other bowlers — Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur — have a lot of experience too. So while Bumrah is a main threat, Siraj has great memories there too,” Sridhar added.