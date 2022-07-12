Rohit Sharma: We wanted to try out bowlers in third T20I

“We were clear in trying out guys if they can bowl four overs. We have things to work on as a group. Hope so. So far things are pretty good. We don’t want to sit on laurels,” Rohit said.

India captain Rohit Sharma (left) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during a practice session in Southampton recently. Pic/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said the purpose of playing a second string attack in the third T20I against England was to see “if they can bowl four overs”.

Having already sealed the series, India made three changes to their bowling attack, bringing in Umran Malik, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi after resting a few senior bowlers. India lost by 17 runs, but clinched the series 2-1. Malik was the most expensive bowler with 56 runs in four overs as England posted 215 for seven. Bishnoi was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

“We were clear in trying out guys if they can bowl four overs. We have things to work on as a group. Hope so. So far things are pretty good. We don’t want to sit on laurels,” Rohit said. “We want to get better every game. Today [Sunday] was a great learning for us to come out and bowl. And to bat as well. Games like this will teach you.”

