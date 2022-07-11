England pacer Reece Topley was left 'speechless' by Suryakumar Yadav's 360 degree batting

Topley, the man of the match in the last T20I, couldn't quite believe how Suryakumar Yadav executed some of his outrageous shots

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the '3rd Vitality IT20' between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Following his side's 17-run win over England in the final T20I, England pacer Reece Topley lauded Suryakumar Yadav's explosive knock, saying that he was left speechless by some of his shots.

Suryakumar Yadav's heroic century (117 off 55 balls) went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series here at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. India has won the series 2-1.

"Some great knocks today, but I am happy to get this award. (About his game plan) Isolate every ball. Different batters, some are set and some are not. You just want to come out and restrict runs or take wickets. We wanted to take early wickets. There was an unbelievable knock from their side. I was speechless by some of the shots, unbelievable. I am absolutely fit and ready for the summer, long way to go," said Topley in a post-match presentation.

Also Read: ENG vs IND 1st ODI preview: India will look to bring aggressive approach from T20Is to ODIs

Topley ended the match with figures of 3/22 to take home the 'Man of the Match' honours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever