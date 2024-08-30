Root stands firm for England as Sri Lanka strike at Lord’s

England, 42-2 when star batsman Root came in to bat, were 306-6 at the time of going to press on the first day
Joe Root
Joe Root proved to be England’s anchorman yet again as wickets fell around him in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
England, 42-2 when star batsman Root came in to bat, were 306-6 at the time of going to press on the first day.
Also Read: Hosts St Francis ICSE open campaign with 3-0 win
Root, fresh from his match-clinching 62 not out in England’s five-wicket win in the first Test last week, was unbeaten on 142.
Brief scores
England 306-6 (J Root 142*, G Atkinson 44*, B Duckett 40; L Kumara 2-55) v SL (scores incomplete)
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever