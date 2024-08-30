Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Root stands firm for England as Sri Lanka strike at Lords

Root stands firm for England as Sri Lanka strike at Lord’s

Updated on: 30 August,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

England, 42-2 when star batsman Root came in to bat, were 306-6 at the time of going to press on the first day

Joe Root

Joe Root proved to be England’s anchorman yet again as wickets fell around him in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Thursday. 


England, 42-2 when star batsman Root came in to bat, were 306-6 at the time of going to press on the first day. 



Also Read: Hosts St Francis ICSE open campaign with 3-0 win


Root, fresh from his match-clinching 62 not out in England’s five-wicket win in the first Test last week, was unbeaten on 142. 

Brief scores
England 306-6 (J Root 142*, G Atkinson 44*, B Duckett 40; L Kumara 2-55) v SL (scores incomplete)

