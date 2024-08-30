Root stands firm for England as Sri Lanka strike at Lord’s

England, 42-2 when star batsman Root came in to bat, were 306-6 at the time of going to press on the first day

Joe Root

Joe Root proved to be England’s anchorman yet again as wickets fell around him in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Thursday.

England, 42-2 when star batsman Root came in to bat, were 306-6 at the time of going to press on the first day.

Root, fresh from his match-clinching 62 not out in England’s five-wicket win in the first Test last week, was unbeaten on 142.

Brief scores

England 306-6 (J Root 142*, G Atkinson 44*, B Duckett 40; L Kumara 2-55) v SL (scores incomplete)

