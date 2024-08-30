Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Hosts St Francis ICSE open campaign with 3 0 win

Hosts St Francis ICSE open campaign with 3-0 win

Updated on: 30 August,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Midfielders Arjun Malya, Erwyn D’Souza and substitute Sahil Getwa netted a goal each as the D’Assisi boys beat St Sebastian High School (Chembur) in their opening Group E encounter

Hosts St Francis ICSE open campaign with 3-0 win

St Francis ICSE’s Erwyn D’Souza (2nd from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against St Sebastian. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Hosts St Francis ICSE open campaign with 3-0 win
x
00:00

Hosts St Francis ICSE launched their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win in the boys U-16 third division league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, here on Thursday. Midfielders Arjun Malya, Erwyn D’Souza and substitute Sahil Getwa netted a goal each as the D’Assisi boys beat St Sebastian High School (Chembur) in their opening Group E encounter.


Also Read: SRT welcomes decision to erect Achrekar’s statue at Shivaji Park



Having the bulk of the possession, St Francis attacked well and took a 1-0 lead before the breather. On resumption, St Sebastian continued to live dangerously, playing too deep inside their own half. Taking advantage of this, St Francis added two more goals to the tally.


In another keenly contested match, Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) and Thakur Public School (Kandivli) played out a goalless draw. Jamnabai looked a bit more threatening than Thakur, but lacked creativity upfront. Meanwhile, St Anthony’s (Malvani) blanked St Blaise (Amboli) 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick by skipper Jeet Natke. Christian Koli and Manas Supugade added a goal each to complete the rout.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news football all india football federation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK