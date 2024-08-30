Hosts St Francis ICSE open campaign with 3-0 win

Midfielders Arjun Malya, Erwyn D’Souza and substitute Sahil Getwa netted a goal each as the D’Assisi boys beat St Sebastian High School (Chembur) in their opening Group E encounter

St Francis ICSE’s Erwyn D’Souza (2nd from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against St Sebastian. Pic/Satej Shinde

Hosts St Francis ICSE launched their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win in the boys U-16 third division league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, here on Thursday. Midfielders Arjun Malya, Erwyn D’Souza and substitute Sahil Getwa netted a goal each as the D’Assisi boys beat St Sebastian High School (Chembur) in their opening Group E encounter.

Having the bulk of the possession, St Francis attacked well and took a 1-0 lead before the breather. On resumption, St Sebastian continued to live dangerously, playing too deep inside their own half. Taking advantage of this, St Francis added two more goals to the tally.

In another keenly contested match, Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) and Thakur Public School (Kandivli) played out a goalless draw. Jamnabai looked a bit more threatening than Thakur, but lacked creativity upfront. Meanwhile, St Anthony’s (Malvani) blanked St Blaise (Amboli) 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick by skipper Jeet Natke. Christian Koli and Manas Supugade added a goal each to complete the rout.