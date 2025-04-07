Addressing the ongoing debate around Abir Gulaal, Ameesha Patel highlighted that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders

Ameesha Patel, a still from Abir Gulaal Pic/AFP, X

Listen to this article Ameesha Patel defends Pakistani actor Fawad Khan amid Abir Gulaal’s release controversy x 00:00

As Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s upcoming movie Abir Gulaal struggles to get a release in India sans controversy, Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has come out in support of Khan, emphasising that India's rich cultural heritage doesn't discriminate against art based on nationality. After the teaser for the film was dropped on April 1, it invited the wrath of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The political party voiced its objection to the film’s release. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ameesha Patel backs Fawad Khan

Addressing the ongoing debate, Ameesha Patel highlighted that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders. When asked about Fawad’s comeback in Bollywood facing opposition, Patel told IANS, “I used to like Fawad Khan before also. We welcome every actor and every musician. This is the culture of India. So art is art; I don't differentiate. International artists are welcome; all around the world, artists are welcome. In any field, painters, musicians, actors, directors, anything.”

Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema in the upcoming romantic comedy Abir Gulaal has ignited significant political and industry controversy, reigniting ongoing tensions over the involvement of Pakistani artists in Bollywood.

Fawad will be collaborating with Bollywood almost nine years after his last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). For those unversed, Pakistani artists were banned after the 2016 Uri Attack.

MNS has said that this casting goes against the agreement that was put in action after a meeting of the producers’ guild and CM Devendra Fadnavis and their party president Raj Thackeray back in 2016.

Ameya Khopkar told the media that they would not let the movie be released in theatres. He said, “We have been protesting against this film, against Pakistani artists and Pakistani films. And we will continue to do so. No film will be released here featuring Pakistani artists. And there is no need to release it. I just want to say, show the courage to release it. I challenge you to release it. In 2016, we had a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Raj Thackeray was also there”.

(With inputs from Agencies)