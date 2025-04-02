Just about a day after the teaser of Abir Gulaal came out, it quickly landed in the midst of controversy, with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) strongly objecting to its release

In Pic Abir Gulaal poster

Listen to this article Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal lands in trouble, Raj Thackeray’s MNS objects to its release: ‘We will not allow this film to release…’ x 00:00

The teaser of Fawad Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood comeback Abir Gulaal was released yesterday, and it took the internet by storm, with people going crazy over the long-due return. However, just about a day after the teaser came out, it quickly landed in the midst of controversy, with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) strongly objecting to its release in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abir Gulaal lands in controversy

MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar, in his official statement, shared that they and the party will not let the film release in Maharashtra as it features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. In conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Ameya shared, "We only learned about this film’s release today when the makers announced it. But we are making it clear that we will not allow this film to release in Maharashtra because it features a Pakistani actor. Under no circumstances will we permit such films to be released in the state. We are gathering more information about the film and will soon issue a full statement."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also reacted to Abir Gulaal's teaser and said, "There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India. When a Pakistani film is released, Indian audiences usually don’t prefer watching it. Even if some people watch out of curiosity, Pakistani artists have never achieved widespread success in India."

He further added, "If the central government has a policy on this, it should be enforced. The government must decide whether Pakistani films should be released in India or if their artists should be allowed to work here."

Abir Gulaal Teaser

The teaser begins with Fawad singing the Hindi song Kuch Na Kaho while seated in the driver’s seat of a car. In the passenger seat, Vaani Kapoor listens, mesmerized by his soulful singing.

As Fawad stops, Vaani, with a gleeful smile, asks, "Abir Singh, flirt kar rahe ho?"

Fawad, with his signature charm, looks at her and responds, "Do you want me to?" This leaves Vaani both stumped and impressed, while the rain outside adds to the romantic vibe of the scene.

The makers have also revealed the film’s release date—May 9, 2025. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal features an ensemble cast, including Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, and Dev Agrawal. The music has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the film is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy, and Firuzi Khan.