Earlier this month, Netflix India announced Mandala Murders, led by Vaani Kapoor, as part of its 2025 slate. While the murder mystery’s principal photography had been wrapped up early last year, we have now heard that director Gopi Puthran and his unit have gone back to the set to film some portions. The team has been apparently shooting since last week in different parts of the city, including Madh Island, adding as well as reimagining certain sequences as per the editing team’s suggestions.

A source close to the production reveals, “The Yash Raj series, which sees Vaani’s character investigating a series of murders, has been a massive undertaking with its action-heavy sequences and layered storytelling. When the show reached the edit table this year, the makers and the editing team felt that certain portions needed to be fine-tuned to enhance the crime thriller’s tension and intensity. So, a call was taken to rework those scenes and add some sequences.”

Mandala Murders marks Kapoor’s foray into long-format storytelling. It also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Jameel Khan and Surveen Chawla. The source adds, “The last phase of the shoot in Madh Island involves crucial portions that tie together the layered plot. Another week of filming is left before the material is deemed good to go.”