St Xavier’s, Billabong win openers

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

The strike force duo of Harshit Tamang and Revanth Koyyala struck for the Fort school on either side of the half-time as they brushed aside the challenge of Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 2-0

St Xavier’s, Billabong win openers

St Xavier’s Revanth Koyyala (left) tries to beat Parle Tilak goalkeeper Amar Bapat at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

St Xavier’s, Billabong win openers
It was a bright start made by St Xavier’s High School (Fort) to their campaign as they accumulated maximum three points from their opening fixture in the boy’s under-16 third division league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.


The strike force duo of Harshit Tamang and Revanth Koyyala struck for the Fort school on either side of the half-time as they brushed aside the challenge of Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 2-0. 



Also Read: Kshitij ’tricks again as St Lawrence destroy CNM 8-0


The second match of the day saw St Theresa High School (Bandra) being punished for their profligacy in front of goal as the missed opportunities proved costly in their solitary goal defeat to Billabong International (Malad). Kiyaan Bhandula snatched the winner for Billabong at the stroke of the final whistle following some poor work at the back after huge clear-cut opportunities were missed by the Bandra outfit.

