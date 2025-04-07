Breaking News
Man held with 2 kg heroin in Punjab's Amritsar

Updated on: 07 April,2025 12:34 PM IST  |  Punjab
PTI |

Punjab Police have arrested Tamandeep Singh from Amritsar with two kg of heroin and 900 grams of methamphetamine, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks. A separate arrest was made in Fazilka with a similar drug haul

A man has been arrested with two kg of heroin in Amritsar, Punjab Police said on Monday.


Besides heroin, police also recovered 900 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) from the accused, identified as Tamandeep Singh, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.


"In a major blow to drug trafficking networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends Tamandeep Singh, a resident of village Kakkar, and recovers 2 kg Heroin and 900 gm of ICE (Crystal Meth)," said Yadav in a post on X.


A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, said police.

"Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network involved," said the DGP.

On Sunday, another man was arrested with the same amount of heroin. The accused was arrested in the Fazilka district after a brief encounter.

A pistol, four cartridges, two empty shells and a motorcycle were also recovered from the accused.

