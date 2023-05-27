Breaking News
Jason Roy eyes World Cup spot despite ending ECB deal

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

“I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority,” Roy said in a statement

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Despite forfeiting his contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), England opener Jason Roy still wants to represent his country at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year. 


“I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority,” Roy said in a statement. “Just to be clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us.”


