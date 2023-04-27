KKR are coming off four successive losses, but perhaps drawing confidence from their 81-run win over RCB at Eden Gardens more than a fortnight back, they produced a strong batting performance in the return fixture

KKR’s Jason Roy in full flow during his 56 against RCB in Bangalore yesterday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Jason-Rana heroics propel KKR to 200-5 against RCB x 00:00

To most people’s surprise, Jason Roy went unsold at the December auction ahead of IPL 2023. Perhaps, it had something to do with the fact that the Englishman, who had been bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore, had pulled out of the previous edition, citing the extended bio-bubble which would have kept him away from his young family for over two months. Roy had also skipped the 2020 edition for personal reasons after having been procured by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore.

Shakib’s replacement

It took Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan’s decision to withdraw to pave the way for Roy’s eventual return as he was snapped up as a replacement by Kolkata Knight Riders. Since he has been part of the playing XI, there has been a little more panache to the KKR batting, and Roy once again showcased his aggressive mien with a third consecutive meaningful knock at the M Chinnaswamy on Wednesday.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Can Russell-power come to KKR's rescue?

Coming off four losses

KKR are coming off four successive losses, but perhaps drawing confidence from their 81-run win over RCB at Eden Gardens more than a fortnight back, they produced a strong batting performance in the return fixture. Roy, who had scored 43 and 61 in his only two previous outings, led the way with a sparkling half-century that included four sixes in one Shahbaz Ahamad over, while skipper Nitish Rana rode his luck to ensure KKR finished on 200 for five.

There were others, who played bit parts, including N Jagadeesan, who helped Roy add 83 for the first wicket, and Venkatesh Iyer, who was Rana’s ally during a third-wicket stand of 80. Rinku Singh chipped in with a bruising cameo as did David Wiese.

Having warmed up with two boundaries in the first over from Mohammed Siraj, Roy’s comfort levels increased with each delivery even as Jagadeesan struggled. Both perished in the same Vyshak Vijay Kumar over, but RCB denied themselves any chance of making the most of those breakthroughs with Siraj and then Harshal Patel putting down catches when Rana was five and 19 respectively.