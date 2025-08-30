Thousands of jubilant fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate with the players. However, the joy turned into devastation when a massive crowd surge led to chaotic scenes at the gates, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others

The incident occurred during RCB’s title celebrations, barely a day after the franchise lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Thousands of jubilant fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate with the players. However, the joy turned into devastation when a massive crowd surge led to chaotic scenes at the gates, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced an enhanced financial aid of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the 11 fans who lost their lives in the tragic stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The announcement was made on Saturday via RCB’s official handles on X and Instagram, as part of their newly launched social initiative titled ‘RCB Cares’.

About 86 days later, the franchise has now revised its initial compensation, up from the Rs 10 lakh announced shortly after the incident.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” the franchise, in its fresh statement, said.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended Rs 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care."

"This is also the beginning of RCB CARES: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," it further read.

The June 4 tragedy sparked widespread criticism, with the Karnataka government holding RCB accountable for lapses in crowd control. A Commission of Inquiry later found the Chinnaswamy Stadium structurally unfit to host large gatherings. The report cited the stadium's design flaws and lack of modern safety protocols, concluding it was 'unsuitable and unsafe' for high-capacity events.