Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Farokh Engineer reacts to Harbhajan-Sreesanth's controversial video from IPL 2008
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > RCB offers Rs 25 lakh aid to families affected by stampede in June

RCB offers Rs 25 lakh aid to families affected by stampede in June

Updated on: 30 August,2025 01:38 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Thousands of jubilant fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate with the players. However, the joy turned into devastation when a massive crowd surge led to chaotic scenes at the gates, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others

RCB offers Rs 25 lakh aid to families affected by stampede in June

Fans stand next to abandoned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede near M. Chinnawamy stadium in June (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
RCB offers Rs 25 lakh aid to families affected by stampede in June
x
00:00

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced an enhanced financial aid of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the 11 fans who lost their lives in the tragic stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The announcement was made on Saturday via RCB’s official handles on X and Instagram, as part of their newly launched social initiative titled ‘RCB Cares’.

The incident occurred during RCB’s title celebrations, barely a day after the franchise lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Thousands of jubilant fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate with the players. However, the joy turned into devastation when a massive crowd surge led to chaotic scenes at the gates, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced an enhanced financial aid of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each of the 11 fans who lost their lives in the tragic stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The announcement was made on Saturday via RCB’s official handles on X and Instagram, as part of their newly launched social initiative titled ‘RCB Cares’.

The incident occurred during RCB’s title celebrations, barely a day after the franchise lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a win over Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Thousands of jubilant fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate with the players. However, the joy turned into devastation when a massive crowd surge led to chaotic scenes at the gates, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others.



About 86 days later, the franchise has now revised its initial compensation, up from the Rs 10 lakh announced shortly after the incident.


"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” the franchise, in its fresh statement, said.

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended Rs 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care."

"This is also the beginning of RCB CARES: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," it further read.

The June 4 tragedy sparked widespread criticism, with the Karnataka government holding RCB accountable for lapses in crowd control. A Commission of Inquiry later found the Chinnaswamy Stadium structurally unfit to host large gatherings. The report cited the stadium's design flaws and lack of modern safety protocols, concluding it was 'unsuitable and unsafe' for high-capacity events.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL IPL 2025 cricket news sports

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK