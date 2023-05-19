Rajasthan are better placed in terms of Net Run Rate than PBKS ahead of their final league game, but both teams will have to rely on other results too

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan (left) with his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson ahead of their game in Guwahati last month. Riding on Dhawan’s unbeaten 86, Kings beat Royals by five runs. Pic/BCCI; PTI

Listen to this article Royals, Punjab in one-more-try mode x 00:00

Punjab Kings would need to review their bowling plans while Rajasthan Royals will have to live up to their potential when both inconsistent teams make a last ditch effort to keep their slim Playoffs hopes alive in the IPL here on Friday.

Considering their superior net run rate, Royals are better placed than Punjab Kings ahead of their final league game, but both will have to rely on other results after an up and down season.

The season has told a familiar story for perennial under-performers Punjab Kings, who once again could not seize the crucial moments in the business end of the tournament.

Tough task for pacers

The pace department has been guilty of leaking too many runs in both the Powerplay and death overs. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh conceding close to 10 runs per over, the team are bound to feel the pressure.

While Rabada has not been at his best, not using Arshdeep both in the Powerplay and death overs here on Wednesday night was expectedly questioned. The pacer has made his name by nailing yorkers in the death overs and of late has troubled the opening batters with his swing.

After being consistent in the first half of the tournament, the lanky Indian left-arm pacer has gone off the boil and will look to lift his game in the must win contest.

Shikhar Dhawan used left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the 20th over against Delhi Capitals and it backfired massively, effectively making the difference in the game.

On the batting front, Dhawan too has not been able to get going in the last two games and would want to lead from the front.

Rajasthan Royals, who looked the team to beat in the first half of IPL with four wins from their first five games, only have themselves to blame for their troubles.

Despite exemplary performances from the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal, the star studded RR outfit have flattered to deceive.

Jos Buttler has played some sensational knocks, but has not been consistent enough. Having being dismissed without scoring in the previous two games, the England batter will be itching to perform in the do-or-die game.

High hopes from Samson

Skipper Sanju Samson backs himself to take on the bowlers in any situation and he will continue to play the high risk game.

Considering the depth of their squad, Rajasthan were among the pre-tournament favourites who went too hot and cold for their liking.

Also Read: IPL 2023: I do not have an answer for that performance, says RR skipper Sanju Samson

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever