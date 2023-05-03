Inconsistent Punjab Kings host power-packed Mumbai Indians

A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition, where they finished 10th

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians’s class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition, where they finished 10th.

The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma’s side.

The win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30, though, would have instilled a fair bit of confidence in the MI team after they chased down a massive 212 with three balls to spare.

The win was crafted by Singapore-born Australian cricketer Tim David, who smashed three sixes on the trot in the final over during his 14-ball unbeaten 45 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The 27-year-old middle-order batter smashed five sixes and two boundaries at a strike rate in excess of 300 as Mumbai Indians won on home turf.

A similar commitment would be required against Punjab Kings, who are known to play aggressive cricket, though their biggest drawback is an unreliable top order.

Barring Shikhar Dhawan and to an extent his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh, very few PBKS batters have contributed enough to their overall totals, though all that changed in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on April 30.

